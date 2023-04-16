Families flock to opening Day at Greenfield Village AJ Walker

Taking a trip back to a time when horse-drawn carriages click-clacked along streets, or some of the first models of car rolled by is just some of the allure of Greenfield village. Families poured in to check out this Michigan treasure.

"Everybody looks forward to getting through the long winter, and the village is all ready to go, and we've got lots of families coming in to enjoy it," said Jim Johnson, Director of Greenfield Village.

Johnson gets to be surrounded by these historic sites regularly. But it's hard for him to pick a favorite attraction.

"There are so many cool things out there," said Johnson.

Ethan Verb is 11 years old. He looks forward to coming every year.

"My favorite part of being at Greenville Village is definitely the sightseeing of the areas and how beautiful it is. I like the train. I especially like it when it's during the Halloween season," he said.

Ed Kisch says he has been coming to Greenfield Village for 35 years.

"It's just the serenity of the park and just the way it's laid out. And I just like all the old buildings and just a great place to visit," said Kisch.

From making candle holders on historic machines to watching glass-blowing demonstrations. There are a variety of demonstrations that span time scattered around its 80 acres. You can even find sheep and horses grazing.