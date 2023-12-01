False alarm goes off at Oxford Middle School, the day students return

OXFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A false alarm incident occurred Friday morning at the Oxford Middle School, Superintendent, Dr. Vickie L. Markavitch said.

The Oxford School District was closed Thursday, marking two years since the deadly shooting at Oxford High School.

It was a Mass Notification System/ALICE false alarm, Markavitch said.

The full letter from Markavitch reads:

Dear Oxford Schools Community,

I am writing to inform you of a Mass Notification System/ALICE false alarm incident that occurred this morning at Oxford Middle School. A message was sent immediately to our OMS families.

We understand this could be activating to our entire community as word might spread. It was determined that there was no threat to students and staffs' safety. We have mental health supports available for our students and staff. We have contacted our alarm security company who will determine the origin of the false alarm.

As always, safety of our staff and students is our top priority. If you have any questions, please contact me.

Sincerely,

Dr. Vickie L. MarkavitchSuperintendent