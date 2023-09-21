Fall foliage map 2023. When will Michigan residents see the leaves change color?

(CBS DETROIT) - The official start of fall kicks off this Saturday, and with the changing seasons comes visits to apple orchards, football and witnessing the leaves change colors for Michiganders.

Michigan residents are able to see the leaves change from green to vibrant reds, oranges and yellows during the fall season throughout the state and its 19 million acres of forest.

Are the leaves changing yet?

As temperatures remain warmer as we head into the final week of September, most of the state will continue to see a lot of green leaves.

The colors are expected to change within the coming weeks, with leaves changing in the Upper Peninsula a little before areas in the Lower Peninsula.

To predict your chances of catching the leaves change, check out this 2023 fall foliage prediction map.

How can I see the fall colors in Michigan?

The Great Lakes State is known for its breathtaking scenery throughout the changing seasons, and there are several opportunities to take in the fall foliage throughout the state.

There are thousands of miles of trails for hiking, biking and walking to see the fall colors. For a list a various trails, visit here.

M-119, also known as the Tunnel of Trees, in the northwest area of the Lower Peninsula also offers a scenic drive for a fall road trip.

In addition the state has apple orchards, cider mills and pumpkin patches for festive fun this fall season.