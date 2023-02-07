Fake threat phone calls made to several Michigan high schools

(CBS DETROIT) - Phone threats against several Michigan schools Tuesday morning have been determined to be fake and all connected.

Local, state, & federal authorities, along with school and other community resources are all working diligently to address this deplorable & unlawful behavior. Making false threats of violence causes a significant amount of stress to students, schools, parents, businesses, 2/4 — MSP Fifth District (@MspSouthwestMI) February 7, 2023

Police and fire departments are being called to the schools on reports of shots fired.

After a lockdown was put in place and lifted at Jackson High School, schools officials say after searching, the Jackson Police Department determined the threat was a hoax call.

"The Lockdown at JHS has been lifted," JPS Superintendent Jeff Beal said on Facebook at about 9:34 a.m. "We have received the All Clear from JPD. This was a hoax call made by an unknown Google Number. We understand that this phone call has been sent to other schools across Michigan this morning."

In addition, at about 8:44 a.m., the Ann Arbor Police Department received reports about a shooting at Huron High School.

Police say the caller claimed to be a teacher and that a student shot another student in a classroom. Police arrived at the school and determined there was no threat. In addition, the room number mentioned in the call did not exist.

"We are aware of other incidents at several schools across the state and are in contact with MSP and ATF," said the Ann Arbor Police Department. "At this time, the incident is being investigated as a 'swatting' call meant to evoke an aggressive response from a law enforcement agency. We want to remind the public that a false report of a crime is a very serious offense."

At about 10:27 a.m., the Meridian Township Police Department said they responded to reports of shots fired at Okemos High School. Police determined there was no threat and that everyone was safe.

"OHS will be following their reunification plan for OHS families at 242 Church on Bennet Road," police said. "Students will be transported there by bus. Parents can pick up their kids there. All after-school and evening events are canceled."

Muskegon Public Schools announced on its Facebook page that Muskegon High School was also affected by the swatting calls.

In addition, officials say Saginaw Township Schools have been placed in "secure mode" after Nouvel High School was also affected by these fake phone threats.

"As a reminder, secure mode means that classes continue as normal within the school building, but outdoor recess and other activities outside of the school building are suspended until further notice," according to the Saginaw Township School District.

As four districts have been affected by these swatting calls, Attorney General Dana Nessel reissued a video reminding Michigan residents the seriousness of making threats.

"Threats of violence in our schools disrupt the classroom, tax our local law enforcement agencies and harm our students' sense of safety," said Nessel. "Whether these are real threats made by those intent on doing harm or pranks made by kids trying to get a day off, they are real crimes with real consequences. It's critical that adults and students alike understand the seriousness of these threats and the criminal charges they could face."