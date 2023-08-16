Fake elector accusations leaves Shelby Township residents seeking resignation from clerk

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Board of Trustees in Shelby Township got an earful Tuesday night from residents concerning one trustee being accused of committing election fraud.

In July, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced 16 fake electors were charged after being accused of trying to overturn the election.

It's alleged all 16 met at the Michigan Republican Party headquarters on Dec. 14, 2020, the same day members of the real Electoral College met in states across the country to cast their votes and secure Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.

The affidavit said the phony electors signed a document titled "Certificate of The Votes of The 2020 Electors From Michigan" that falsely claimed they were the legitimate electors for president and vice president from Michigan.

Shelby Township's Clerk Stanley Grot is one of the 16 accused. Grot has served in the role since 2012.

During Tuesday's Board of Trustees meeting, dozens of citizens showed up to speak on the recent charges.

One by one, attendees spoke in opposition to allowing Grot to remain on the board.

"It's hard to get past something and not acknowledge and hold people accountable for their actions. Because if we don't hold people accountable for their actions, then these actions will continue," one woman said.

One woman spoke in favor of letting the legal process play out, "People are innocent until proven guilty. If someone is proven guilty, then let the chips fall where they may."

Grot nor the board directly spoke to the issue residents brought up. It was revealed during the meeting the only way a position change within the board could happen is if the governor steps in.

Grot's attorney Derek Wilczynski told CBS News Detroit that the trustee has no plans on stepping down.

"He believes in the constitutional principle that he is innocent until proven guilty. A number of people who came up and asked for Mr. Grot's resignation acknowledged that we look forward to trying this case on Mr. Grot's behalf and showing the public that Mr. Grot is in fact, innocent."

All parties charged in the elector scheme are due in court later this month.