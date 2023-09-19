UAW president announces new deadline, says more workers will strike if there's no "serious progress"

(CBS DETROIT) - United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain says more plants will be called to strike if "serious progress" isn't made with Detroit's big three automakers by noon, Sept. 22.

Fain released a video on Monday, days after the UAW officially went on strike at midnight Friday after no agreement was met with Stellantis, Ford, and General Motors. The automakers initially had until 11:59 p.m., Sept. 14, to meet an agreement with the union.

"Autoworkers have waited long enough to make things right at the Big Three. We're not waiting, and we're not messing around," Fain said in the video.

On Thursday, Fain called on three plants to strike -- General Motors Wentzville Assembly Plant in Missouri (UAW Local 2250, Region 4), Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex (Local 12, Region 2B), and Ford Michigan Assembly Plant - Final Assembly and Paint in Wayne (Local 900, Region 1A).

Other UAW locals who were not called were instructed to continue working under an expired contract.

"Instead of striking all plants at once, select locals will be called to stand up and walk out on strike. This is our generation's answer to the movement that built our union, the sit-down strikes of 1937," Fain said.

In a statement earlier Monday, Stellantis said it resumed negotiations with UAW.

"The discussion was constructive and focused on where we can find common ground to reach an agreement that provides a bridge to the future by enabling the Company to meet the challenges of electrification. Together with the UAW, we have the opportunity to establish a framework in this contract that will allow the Company to be competitive during this historic transformation and bring our workforce along on this journey. This includes identifying a solution for Belvidere, something we have been committed to from the beginning, and a discussion we want to continue with the UAW.

"Our most recent economic offer was a compelling and strong package – nearly 21% in cumulative raises for hourly employees, an inflation protection measure, reduction of tiers from eight years to four, and $1 billion in retirement funding – all of which would greatly improve the financial outlook for our employees across all categories and for generations to come. It is also a responsible offer that allows us to meet our obligations in support of a greener future.

"We continue to listen to the UAW to identify where we can work together and will continue to bargain in good faith until an agreement is reached. We look forward to getting everyone back to work as soon as possible."

