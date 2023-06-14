Watch CBS News
Experts discuss Michigan car insurance rate increases

/ CBS Detroit

Experts discuss Michigan car insurance rate increases
(CBS DETROIT) - Beginning July 1, the cost of car insurance will increase for every Michigander as the state increases fees for catastrophic claims. 

The rate increases come after the state's catastrophic claims fund fell short by more than $3 billion last year. Now, all residents with car insurance will have to pay the fee even if they choose no personal injury protection. 

Dave Christensen, founding partner of Christensen Law, and Doug Ware, president and CEO of Doug Ware Insurance Agency, joined CBS News Detroit to discuss what is changing. 

June 14, 2023

