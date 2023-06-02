Expert speaks on pest control as summer season approaches

(CBS DETROIT) - Many residents can relate when the weather warms up, and they start to see ants and other bugs in their homes.

According to Orkin, the summer season attracts many pests because of high temperatures, moisture, food sources, more sunlight and it simply being some of the warmer months of the year.

Emily Scappaticci with Pestway discusses how residents can address those insects and other pests.

Watch the full conversation with Scappaticci in the video above.