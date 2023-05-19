Watch CBS News
Local News

Examining pollinators and the importance of bee hives

/ CBS Detroit

Examining pollinators and the importance of bee hives
Examining pollinators and the importance of bee hives 10:59

(CBS DETROIT) - Experts say bees play a crucial role in our environment. Through education and training, a Detroit initiative is working to teach people about the importance of bees one hive at a time.

Brian Peterson-Roest, founder of Bees in the D, and Maria Mena, co-founder and CEO of Pollen Keepers of Costa Rica, sat down with CBS News Detroit Thursday to talk about their respective organizations and how they working to support the bee population.

Watch the full interview with Peterson-Roest and Mena in the video above.

Peterson-Roest and Marilyn Trent, founder of Rochester Pollinators, also discussed how bees, butterflies and native plants work together.

Watch that interview in the video below:

Brian Peterson-Roest, Marilyn Trent speak on how native plants, bees, Monarch butterflies intersect 08:58

First published on May 18, 2023 / 10:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.