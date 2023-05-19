Examining pollinators and the importance of bee hives

Examining pollinators and the importance of bee hives

Examining pollinators and the importance of bee hives

(CBS DETROIT) - Experts say bees play a crucial role in our environment. Through education and training, a Detroit initiative is working to teach people about the importance of bees one hive at a time.

Brian Peterson-Roest, founder of Bees in the D, and Maria Mena, co-founder and CEO of Pollen Keepers of Costa Rica, sat down with CBS News Detroit Thursday to talk about their respective organizations and how they working to support the bee population.

Watch the full interview with Peterson-Roest and Mena in the video above.

Peterson-Roest and Marilyn Trent, founder of Rochester Pollinators, also discussed how bees, butterflies and native plants work together.

Watch that interview in the video below: