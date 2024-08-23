Former Michigan State Police trooper to stand trial in death of man he hit with unmarked vehicle

Dee Warner's family speaks out after remains identified, 2024 DNC concludes and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A former Michigan State Police sergeant was bound over to stand trial in circuit court after being charged with second-degree murder for crashing his unmarked police vehicle into a man who was fleeing authorities, officials said.

Brian Keely, 50, of Grand Rapids, was charged in May with one count of second-degree murder and one count of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the death of 25-year-old Samuel Sterling, according to a release from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office. Keely faces up to life in prison for the second-degree murder charge.

The incident happened just before noon on April 17. Keely, who was working with the Michigan State Police Fugitive Task Force, was trying to take Sterling into custody, but Sterling ran away from him.

Officials say multiple troopers and other law enforcement officials then proceeded to chase Sterling on foot and in their vehicles.

During the chase, the unmarked vehicle Keely was driving turned and fatally hit Sterling in the parking lot of the Burger King located at 52nd Street SE at Eastern Avenue in Kentwood.

Sterling was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries that same day.

The case was turned over to Nessel's office for review in May.

Keely's next court date has not yet been set.