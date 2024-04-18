Watch CBS News
Ex-Michigan police chief pleads guilty to drug charges

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A former Michigan police chief has pleaded guilty to drug charges, according to the Michigan Attorney General's office.

Tressa Beltran, who worked for the Hartford Police Department, pleaded guilty to one count of delivery or possession with intent to deliver less than 50 grams of a controlled substance and use of a computer to commit a crime. With the plea deal, Beltran could be sentenced to a minimum of 24 months to a maximum of 20 years.

State officials said Beltran admitted to possessing controlled substances while she worked in law enforcement in Hartford and intended to deliver them and used a computer to arrange a delivery.

An investigation revealed that Beltran used her position to extort others to provide her with drugs.

"I am grateful for the collaborative investigation between the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office and my department that has allowed us to remove a rampant criminal from her position as Police Chief," said Attorney General Dana Nessel in a statement. "My office will continue to pursue accountability and public integrity when people in positions of power and public trust abuse their office and harm their communities. Public integrity matters, public health matters, and a drug-dealing police chief cuts deeply against both." 

