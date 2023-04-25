Ex-Flint priest pleads guilty in sexual conduct case

(CBS DETROIT) - A former Flint-area priest accused of assaulting a 5-year-old boy more than 30 years ago pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct.

Officials say 84-year-old Vincent Delorenzo pleaded guilty to assaulting the child following a service he officiated for the boy's family member in 1987. Other charges were dismissed related to the sexual assault of a child while he was a student at Holy Redeemer School and Church in Burton from 1995-2000.

According to the Michigan Attorney General's office, Delorenzo was among the first five priests charged in May 2019.

He faces up to five years probation, in which the first year to be served in Genesee County Jail.

"Our team continues to work day and night to bring an end to an era of abuse that has hidden in plain sight for far too long and provide justice to those who have suffered years of unimaginable trauma," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a press release. "This guilty plea will hopefully close this painful chapter and open the opportunity for much-needed healing for those victimized by Delorenzo."

Sentencing is scheduled for June 13. He will be ordered to register as a sex offender, engage in sex offender counseling and pay restitution. Victims will be able to provide impact statement during sentencing.