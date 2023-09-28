Evening of Hope Gala benefitting the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation set for Sept. 30

(CBS DETROIT) - The countdown is on for one of Detroit's most anticipated charitable events of the year, the 46th Annual Crohn's and Colitis Foundation Evening of Hope Gala. Scheduled to take place on Sept. 30 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Motor City Casino, this event promises a night of inspiration, celebration, and giving back to the community.

The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation's Evening of Hope Gala has become a hallmark event in the city, drawing together individuals, organizations, and leaders who are passionate about making a difference in the fight against Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. These debilitating digestive diseases affect millions of people, and the Gala plays a crucial role in raising funds for research and patient support.

This year, the Gala will shine a spotlight on Sandy Pierce, Senior Executive Vice President of Huntington Bank. Pierce will receive the prestigious 2023 Champion of Hope Award in recognition of her unwavering commitment and dedication to the community.

"The Champion of Hope Award is a symbol of the remarkable individuals who dedicate their time, resources, and passion to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation's mission," said Melissa Greer, executive director of the foundation. "Sandy Pierce embodies the spirit of this award, and we are proud to honor her."

The Evening of Hope Gala is not just an evening of glamour and recognition; it is a vital source of funding for the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation. These funds are crucial to ensuring that research and patient progress continues. The Foundation's ongoing efforts include advancements in treatments, support for patients and their families, and public awareness campaigns to improve understanding and reduce the stigma associated with these chronic illnesses.

For those interested in attending or supporting this noble cause, tickets and information are available by phone at 248-737-0900 and using extension four.