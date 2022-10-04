EV charging company launches its first US manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Canadian-based company opened its first-ever U.S. charger manufacturing facility in Oakland County on Tuesday.

FLO, which is a leading North American EV charging company, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new facility in Auburn Hills, which is expected to bring 133 jobs in 2023.

"There is no better location for FLO to plant roots in the U.S. than Michigan – the birthplace of the American auto industry," said FLO president and CEO Louis Tremblay said in a press release. "Our new facility will establish FLO's American operational foothold, helping us to create jobs, strengthen charging infrastructure, and meet the charging needs of EV drivers nationwide.

"Michigan has created a clear roadmap for success for EV charging companies like FLO, providing funding and launching initiatives aimed at expanding charging access and accelerating EV adoption. We look forward to building the efficient, reliable, and safe charging network of tomorrow, right here in Michigan."

Production at the facility is slated to begin later this year. FLO officials say the facility will include a testing lab to position the company to build chargers "designed for compatibility with new EVs coming off nearby production lines."

The company plans to establish more than 250,000 EV chargers for American drivers and create 730 direct, indirect and induced jobs by 2028.

"As we look toward growing our economy, investing in our workforce, and creating good-paying jobs, we know the importance of leading the transition to electric vehicles. FLO's presence in Oakland County builds on our tradition of automotive manufacturing with an eye toward our electrified future. I could not be prouder that the world's manufacturing leaders know Michigan is the place to be," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement.