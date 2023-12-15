Injunction received to shut down unlicensed Oakland County adult foster care facility, AG says

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Attorney General Dana Nessel received an injunction to shut down an unlicensed Oakland County adult foster care facility, she announced.

On Monday, the Oakland County Circuit Court judge granted a preliminary injunction against Erica Edwards and her unlicensed adult foster care facility ETE Homes Inc., doing business as Talison Assisted Living, Nessel said.

Nessel said she requested the injunction in October after an investigation by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA).

After getting the notice, Edwards wouldn't stop operating the unlicensed facility, Nessel said.

The facility was investigated by LARA after a complaint was received by the agency in March, according to Nessel.

Edwards was operating the facility in a residential home with live-in staff, housing at least eight foster care residents, the attorney general's office said.

One of the foster care residents needed physical assistance and others required around-the-clock care, according to Nessel.

At the facility, staff administrated medication, and the facility accepted payment from its residents, all without a license, Nessel said.

The facility violated the Adult Foster Care Facility Licensing Act and enjoined Edwards, her companies, agents, or employees, from providing unlicensed care, the attorney general's office said.

"The State requires licensure for certain residential care services to ensure Michigan patients or consumers are receiving adequate and professional care," Nessel said. "Unknowingly placing a loved one in the care of an unlicensed and untrained profiteer is a scary possibility for families seeking out these services for the first time. I'd advise all Michigan consumers seeking adult foster care to research the facilities they consider, and to check with State agencies to ensure they are properly licensed to meet your needs. Offering these services or care without the proper licensing violates Michigan law and puts vulnerable adults at risk."

Edwards also has to grant LARA staff, Adult Protective Services, Community Mental Health, law enforcement, and medical personnel access to the premises and residents, Nessel said.

LARA and Adult Protective Services will make sure all residents are relocated to an appropriate facility or setting, Nessel said.

The court is expected to determine whether a permanent injunction will be issued.