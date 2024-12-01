Family of man fatally shot in Redford Township looking for answers

(CBS DETROIT) — The family of a man shot and killed in Redford Township is speaking out.

It's been nearly one month since the incident police are calling a domestic-related shooting.

On this Sunday, Ernest Council Sr. proudly shows off a portrait given as a Father's Day gift from his kids. Right in the middle of the photo is his only son.

Ernest and Connie Council

"Every time I see any of my kids, I always hug them and tell them I love them, you know. I can't hug my son no more," Council Sr. said.

Ernest Council Jr. died in a shooting on Nov. 4.

According to Redford Township Police, it happened at his home near Delaware and Midland Avenues.

"I thought I was dreaming. It's not a feeling I want anybody to feel. You know, it's terrible news that your only son died, was shot," Council Sr. said.

A suspect was arrested that night, but released less than 24 hours later.

According to the lead detective in this case, there was not enough evidence to hold the suspected shooter.

"We all need to know what's going on so we can close this chapter, so we can find out how our lives going to be. Because he has touched us all. This [has] torn up all of our lives, permanently," Connie Council, the victim's stepmother, said. "We are hurting, and we're confused, and we need to know what's going on. And we miss him. I think about him all the time."

His parents will remember Ernest as a good man with a bright smile, who liked to make people laugh.

"I'll never forget him. You know, he'll always be with me in my heart," Council Sr. said.

No charges have been filed in this case yet.

According to the Redford Township Police Department, the investigation is ongoing.