EPA plans to stop 2 Michigan power plants, 4 others from dumping coal ash into unlined ponds

The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday announced it plans to stop six coal-fired power plants, including two in Michigan, from continuing to dump coal ash into unlined ponds.

The agency announced it is proposing to deny the following plants' applications to continue using unlined ponds to dump coal ash.

Belle River Power Plant, China Township, Michigan

Coal Creek Station, Underwood, North Dakota

Conemaugh Generating Station, New Florence, Pennsylvania

Coronado Generating Station, St. Johns, Arizona

Martin Lake Steam Electric Station, Tatum, Texas

Monroe Power Plant, Monroe, Michigan

The Monroe Power Plant and Belle River Power Plant are expected to be retired in 2035 and 2040 respectively, according to the CleanVision Plan from DTE Energy. The 20-year proposal seeks to transform how the DTE generates electricity and invest in solar and wind energy.

The EPA says denying the proposals from the six power plants is "the latest action to protect communities and hold facilities accountable for controlling and cleaning up the contamination created by coal ash disposal."

If the agency finalizes these denials, the power plants will ultimately have to stop dumping coal ash in unlined ponds -- which could make it more expensive for the plants to stay open.

"We remain committed to working with our state partners to protect everyone, especially those in communities overburdened by pollution, from coal ash contamination now and into the future," EPA administrator Michael Regan said in a statement.

A seventh facility, Apache Generating Station in Cochise, Arizona, withdrew its application. Despite the withdrawal, the EPA says it identified concerns with deficiencies in the facility's liner components and groundwater monitoring program.

The agency announced last year that it would begin to enforce Obama-era regulations requiring coal-fired power plants to clean up the waste generated from their operations. There are approximately 500 unlined coal-ash ponds in the United States, according to the EPA.

The ponds can leak toxins into groundwater or nearby waterways. Coal ash contains pollutants including mercury, cadmium and arsenic that can poison drinking water and pollute rivers.

The agency said the plant owners and operators failed to demonstrate their ponds could comply with regulations designed to make sure toxic ash doesn't leach into groundwater or nearby waterways.

The EPA found the plants had inadequate groundwater monitoring networks, as well as evidence that coal ash ponds were releasing toxic ash.