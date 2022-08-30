EPA continues monitoring Detroit River after diesel found in Trenton storm sewer

TRENTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Environmental Protection Agency says it is monitoring the Detroit River after a diesel oil spill was reported in Trenton.

In an update on Monday, EPA says the oil was removed from the city's storm sewer on Friday. However, oil was found back in the city's storm sewer and the parking lot of the former Riverside Chiropractic Hospital on W. Jefferson Avenue.

The property has been abandoned for nearly 20 years.

"With this discovery, EPA has determined there may be a subsurface oil plume. The potentially responsible party is removing the oil from the city's storm sewer and will begin excavation of the parking lot to determine the source of the oil," read the update.

Officials say a resident "light oil sheen" on Aug. 22 after heavy rain. The City of Trenton inspected the storm sewer and detected sheen on the river the following day.

The city traced the leak to underground storage on the property of the hospital.