Family still seeking answers after death of loved one 13 years ago

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest of the murder of Ennis Buford, 24.

Buford was killed on Dec. 2, 2011, around 2:40 a.m. in the 3000 block of Haverhill near Brunswick Street, officials said.

Buford dropped his friend off at around 1:45 a.m. and his body was spotted in front of the home on Haverhill by a person passing by about an hour later, according to Crime Stoppers.

His 2006 Land Rover was not at the location and was listed as stolen by police.

Buford is a father, he loved cars and had plans of opening a car wash and barbershop, Crime Stoppers said.

Anyone with information can make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP.