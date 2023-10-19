Enjoying the fall season Trail's Edge Café in Wixom

WIXOM, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The leaves are starting to change color, and temperatures are getting cooler - all signs of the beautiful fall season.

Trail's Edge Café, located in Wixom, is serving up autumn specialty drinks, perfect for the up and down temperatures that we've been experiencing here in Michigan.

Courtney McLean, owner of Trail's Edge Café, showcases some of the beverages on the menu. Some of these fun drinks include caramel apple, pumpkin pie, campfire, and Smores Mocha, just to name a few.

There are plenty more drinks and teas served up hot, frozen, or iced on location. Some grab a cup and enjoy watching CBS News Detroit on-air and streaming live.