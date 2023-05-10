Endangered missing advisory issued for 83-year-old woman missing from Westland area

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 10, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - An 83-year-old woman in the Westland area has been reported missing and endangered, according to state police.

Michigan State Police say Carol Lou Gerber was supposed to meet her friends at a Coney Island restaurant on Tuesday, May 9, but she did not show up.

She was last seen in the area of Highland Rd (M59) and Eastbound I-96. pic.twitter.com/7dIYPXvkSc — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) May 10, 2023

Gerber's family told police that she gets confused easily, and they believe she has the onset of dementia.

If anyone has any information they are asked to contact 911 or the Westland Police Department at 734-722-9600.