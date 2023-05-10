Endangered missing advisory issued for 83-year-old woman missing from Westland area
(CBS DETROIT) - An 83-year-old woman in the Westland area has been reported missing and endangered, according to state police.
Michigan State Police say Carol Lou Gerber was supposed to meet her friends at a Coney Island restaurant on Tuesday, May 9, but she did not show up.
Gerber's family told police that she gets confused easily, and they believe she has the onset of dementia.
She was last seen in the area of Highland Road and Eastbound I-96.
Police describe Gerber as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 139 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She also wears glasses.
If anyone has any information they are asked to contact 911 or the Westland Police Department at 734-722-9600.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.