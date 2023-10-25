EMU ties first in social mobility ranking among Michigan universities

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Eastern Michigan University is tied for first place among other universities in the state for social mobility advancement, according to a report from the U.S. News and World Report.

The report included data from nearly 1,500 four-year- colleges in the United States. Social mobility is enrolling and graduating economically disadvantaged students.

In the ranking, EMU ties with the University of Detroit Mercy and Wayne State University.

"While Eastern scores highly in a number of national rankings of various academic and service-oriented programs, this particular ranking is one of the most significant and rewarding," EMU President James Smith said in a press release. "We don't use the phrase 'mission of opportunity' lightly. It is what Eastern Michigan University stands for – providing pathways to opportunities and careers for those who might otherwise be left behind."

According to U.S. News, economically disadvantaged students are less likely to finish college. In the United States overall, California State University-Long Beach ranks No. 1 in the country, followed by California State University-Fullerton, the University of California in Riverside and California State University-San Bernardino.