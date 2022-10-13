Emoni Bates reinstated to Eastern Michigan basketball after talks of dismissing felony charges

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Eastern Michigan University Department of Athletics says it reinstates Emoni Bates following the basketball star's felony firearm charges are expected to be dismissed.

Scott Wetherbee, vice president and director of Athletics, said the department was notified of an agreement between the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office and Bates' defense team to dismiss the charges.

"In accordance with EMU Athletics policies, Mr. Bares is immediately reinstated to all athletic and campus activities," Wetherbee said in a statement.

Bates, 18, was arrested on Sept. 18 in Superior Township after authorities pulled him over for failure to stop at the intersection of Nottingham Drive and Clark Road. Police found a firearm inside the car during an investigation. Bates was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering identification marks on a firearm.

At the time, EMU Athletics suspended Bates "from practice and playing privileges until the legal process is resolved."

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office didn't immediately return CBS Detroit's request for comment.