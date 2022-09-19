Eastern Michigan University's Emoni Bates arrested after gun found in vehicle

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Eastern Michigan University basketball star Emoni Bates was arrested Sunday after authorities found a firearm in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Authorities say Washtenaw County deputies pulled over the vehicle at about 10:40 p.m. on Sept. 18 after Bates, 18, failed to stop at the intersection of Nottingham Drive and Clark Road in Superior Township.

Authorities say a firearm was found inside the car during the investigation and Bates was taken into custody.

Bates is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering identification marks on a firearm -- both charges are felonies.

In a statement on Monday, EMU Athletics says Bates is suspended "from practice and playing privileges until the legal process is resolved."

"We are aware of a situation involving men's basketball student-athlete Emoni Bates. Eastern Michigan University takes all allegations of this nature very seriously," the statement reads.

Bates transferred to EMU nearly two months after he shared plans on social, the university announced in August.

"I love my city and coming home to do something special was big for me," he said last month. "I've known several of the guys on the team from playing together and competing. Having a strong relationship and bond with my teammates and coaching staff was important to me."

The 6-foot-9 guard averaged 9.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game last season as a freshman at Memphis, where he enrolled after reclassifying to skip a year of high school and join the class of 2021.

Bates committed to playing for Tom Izzo at Michigan State two years ago, later de-committed and signed with Memphis. He played in 18 games for the Tigers, who finished 22-11 under Penny Hardaway. He missed much of the season with a back injury before appearing in Memphis' two NCAA Tournament games.

Bates announced in April that he was leaving the school and later said he would decide among Michigan, Arkansas, Seton Hall, DePaul, Louisville and Eastern Michigan.