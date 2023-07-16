Eminem pops up at Ed Sheeran's Detroit concert

(CBS DETROIT) - What if you were watching an Ed Sheeran concert, and suddenly Eminem popped up on stage?

That's what happened to the fans gathered at Ed Sheeran's sold-out Ford Field concert in Detroit Saturday night.

Sheeran told the crowd that he wanted to play an Eminem cover that he had only rehearsed the day of the show. The crowd raised the roof when Eminem appeared, wearing his trademark black hoodie.

"It was huge, and it was loud, and the way they executed it was great," said music critic Gary Graff, who was in the audience.

"Ed and his band started playing "Lose Yourself," and then Eminem popped up."

The hometown crowd screamed and sang along. The pair then performed a second song.

Sheeran also shared his Eminem and Detroit love by donning a Lions jersey with the number 5 and "Mathers," written on the back in honor of Eminem's real name "Marshall Mathers."

The concert was Eminem's second show in the area. He performed an intimate concert Friday night at the Royal Oak Music Theater.

Sheeran last appeared on stage with Eminem when the Detroit singer was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November 2022.