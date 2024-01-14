Eminem asks Matt Stafford a favor ahead of Detroit Lions game

(CBS DETROIT) - Eminem is trying to get some extra insurance for the Lions game on Sunday through a favor.

The Detroit rapper called on Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford to let the Lions win.

He posted a message on social media to Stafford saying:

"You owe me this favor, bro. I was there for you when you won it. I rapped for you. Can you just let us have this one? Just this one!"

Eminem is referring to Super Bowl 56 at Sofi Stadium in 2022 where he and several other rappers performed at the halftime show.

That's when Stafford's Rams beat the Bengals, 23-20 and Eminem showed love for the former Lions star that night.

The Lions are set to face the Rams on Sunday at 8:15 p.m.