Emergency crews respond to house explosion on Detroit's west side

By Joseph Buczek, Luke Laster

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Emergency crews responded to a suspected house fire on Detroit's west side Monday afternoon. 

According to Detroit Fire Chief James Harris, crews received reports of a house explosion on the 16000 block of Sussex Street at about 3:37 p.m.

Officials say a 28-year-old woman suffered minor injuries and cuts, but it is unclear if she was an occupant of the house or was nearby when it exploded. 

Gas has been shut off to the entire block as an investigation continues. 

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for more information. 

First published on October 2, 2023 / 5:50 PM

