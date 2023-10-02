Emergency crews respond to house explosion on Detroit's west side

(CBS DETROIT) - Emergency crews responded to a suspected house fire on Detroit's west side Monday afternoon.

According to Detroit Fire Chief James Harris, crews received reports of a house explosion on the 16000 block of Sussex Street at about 3:37 p.m.

Officials say a 28-year-old woman suffered minor injuries and cuts, but it is unclear if she was an occupant of the house or was nearby when it exploded.

Gas has been shut off to the entire block as an investigation continues.

Gas has been shut off to the entire block as an investigation continues.