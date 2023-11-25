Watch CBS News
Local News

Emergency crews respond to explosion in White Lake Township

/ CBS Detroit

Emergency crews respond to explosion in White Lake Township
Emergency crews respond to explosion in White Lake Township 01:48

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Emergency crews responded to an explosion in White Lake Township late Friday evening. 

According to White Lake Township police, emergency crews are on the scene of an active incident on Bogie Lake Road. 

Drone footage of explosion in White Lake Township 01:40

Large plumes of smoke could be seen. 

Bogie Lake Road from Highland Road to Biscayne Boulevard was closed to allow crews to work the scene, and people were asked to avoid the area.   

There have been no reports of injuries. Crews are on the scene. 

First published on November 25, 2023 / 12:29 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.