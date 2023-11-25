Emergency crews respond to explosion in White Lake Township

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Emergency crews responded to an explosion in White Lake Township late Friday evening.

According to White Lake Township police, emergency crews are on the scene of an active incident on Bogie Lake Road.

Large plumes of smoke could be seen.

Bogie Lake Road from Highland Road to Biscayne Boulevard was closed to allow crews to work the scene, and people were asked to avoid the area.

There have been no reports of injuries. Crews are on the scene.