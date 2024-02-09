Emagine Entertainment features "Dementia Friendly Screenings" at more theatres

(CBS DETROIT) - Emagine Entertainment announced they will offer "Dementia Friendly Screenings" once a month at the Emagine Rochester Hills Theatre, according to a press release.

This is to provide people with dementia and their caregivers with a safe and enjoyable movie experience.

The Rochester Hills location is located at 200 Barclay Circle in Rochester Hills.

Starting in March 2023, the Dementia Friendly Screenings at Emagine Saline made its way to expand to other Emagine Theatre locations.

The screenings are scheduled for the second Wednesday of each month and will include selected classic movies and musicals.

The atmosphere will be presented with a softer sound and ambient lighting, according to the press release.

Those who attend can interact with the presentation, talk back, clap, tap their feet, sway, sing along, or get up and dance.

Guests can choose their seats and sit where they feel comfortable. Reserved seating will be provided for guests with wheelchairs. The screenings are also set to feature subtitles and be sensory-friendly.

Auditoriums also provided easy access to the lobby, restrooms, and concession area.

Doors are scheduled to open at 1:15 p.m. with the film beginning at 2 p.m. Guests can come early for pre-show mingling.

The spring lineup of films includes:

Pillow talk – Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Easter Parade – Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Some like it hot – Wednesday, April 10, 2024

The Blues Brothers – Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Tickers are $5 and can be bought online. A $5 concession package including a 44oz popcorn and a 20oz drink will also be offered, according to the press release.

"We started the Dementia Friendly program March of 2023 in Saline Michigan, and the encouraging feedback that we've received proves that this program is a rewarding experience for those suffering from memory issues along with their caregivers. The experience is uplifting and enjoyable for everyone," stated Anthony LaVerde, CEO of Emagine Entertainment. "This month we are expanding the program to three additional Emagine locations and are thrilled that we can add Emagine Rochester Hills to that list."

Dementia Friendly Screenings can be found at Emagine Saline, Emagine Canton, and Emagine Rochester Hills, all located in Michigan.