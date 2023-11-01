Elevated levels of lead found in Redford Township tap water

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - After dangerous levels of lead were found in drinking water, there's a new campaign underway in Redford Township to help keep the community safe.

The lead was found in multiple homes during their annual testing.

Residents say they're surprised something like this could happen in their neighborhood.

"Didn't think that it would happen here," said resident Azalia Hunter.

"It was a great concern, and the fact that Flint just went through this and so many people got sick from this," resident Jason Hunter said.

Husband and wife Jason and Azalia Hunter have lived in Redford Township for 18 years. Never have they feared for lead in their drinking water.

"We just hope that it's not as bad as it sounds and that it's corrected, I mean expeditiously," said Azalia.

This comes after the Redford Township Water Department's most recent round of sampling during the summer, where they checked the tap water for lead and copper.

Of the 31 samples that were collected from homes in the area, four homes showed elevated levels of lead.

What is the township doing to monitor this? They're ramping up testing even more.

"Redford Township will now be testing 60 homes over the course of six months. These are homes that will be identified with lead and we'll be doing that every six months per the state. We used to only, before the actual level exceedance, only test 30 homes every 12 months," said Mike Dennis, Redford Township Public Services Director.

Though the township is taking action, Azalia hopes the situation doesn't mirror the water crisis in Flint.

"We just hope and pray that it's not to that level and that they've caught it early enough to correct the problem so we won't have people actually getting sick from this," she said.

Through Friday, Nov. 3, the township will be giving water filters to eligible residents at the Redford Township Community Center from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Residents who receive water from the Redford Township Water Department are eligible for a filter at no cost if they live in a home where a Medicaid-enrolled child under 19 years of age or a Medicaid-enrolled pregnant person resides.

The Wayne County Health Department will also have a mobile health unit on-site so residents can check their blood for lead.

Eligible residents who are unable to attend the onsite lead filter distribution can pick up a faucet water filter beginning on Nov. 6, 2023, at the Leo Snage Public Services Building at 12200 Beech Daly Road, Redford, MI 48239 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

If you want to get your service lines checked out in the meantime, you can contact the Redford Township Water Department at 313-387-2670 to schedule an inspection.

To learn more, visit here.