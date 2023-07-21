Three suspects in Egypt Covington murder have pleaded guilty

(CBS DETROIT) - All three suspects in the 2017 murder of Egypt Covington have pleaded guilty.

On June 30, 2017, Covington was found murdered and bound to death at her residence in Van Buren Township.

The case was turned over to state police in 2020. Timothy Moore, of Toledo, Ohio, Shandon Groom, also of Toledo, Ohio, and Shane Evans, of Sumpter Township, were arrested later that same year.

Now, six years later, all three men have pleaded guilty.

Evans pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in April and was sentenced to 15-25 years in prison in May.

Michigan State Police say on Thursday, July 20, Moore and Groom pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in circuit court.

Authorities say no other living people are responsible for Covington's death, but they are investigating another potential suspect who was shot and killed in a separate incident in Toledo.

Background

Investigation revealed that Evans told Moore and Groom about a residence that might contain marijuana. State police say Evans then led the two to a duplex with the intention of robbery.

The three men entered Covington's residence instead of the one next door. This home invasion resulted in the murder of Covington.