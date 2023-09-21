Ecorse student remembered following fatal shooting in Detroit

ECORSE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Ecorse student is being remembered after he was fatally shot in Detroit on Monday.

"He was beloved by students and teachers and the community. You know this one hurts. This one really hurts," said Ecorse Superintendent Josha Talison.

The past few days have been somber for the Ecorse community. School leaders confirm the death of Dennell Kemp.

Kemp was considered a triple threat. The senior student played baseball, basketball, and football.

"He's full of life, and he's always smiling, and in the basketball games, you never know what he'd do because he was just good like that," said Kemp's public speaking teacher, Robin Clark.

Detroit police say just before midnight Monday, a car was sitting at a stoplight near Outer Drive and Fort Street. That's when another car pulled up and started shooting at it.

Police say no suspects have been arrested.

One person was struck by a stray bullet at a nearby gas station. At last check, the person was listed in critical condition in the hospital.

"The students' heads were down, staring around in space or walking around aimlessly. It was a sad moment, a sad moment for all of us," Clark said.

Class at Ecorse High was canceled Wednesday following Kemp's death. School leaders plan to have grief counselors in classrooms on Thursday.

"I never saw him have a lot of bad days because he was trying to make everyone else feel good. So he was not a kid involved in the street or getting in trouble. That's just not who he was at all," Talison said.

The school will host a balloon release for Kemp at 6:30 p.m. on Friday before their game.