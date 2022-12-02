Ecorse High School student brought gun to school inside backpack

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating a student at Ecorse High School after they brought a gun to school, according to the Ecorse Public Schools Superintendent Josha Talison.

In a letter on Facebook, the superintendent says that a student had told school officials that another student had brought a gun to school in their backpack.

The school says no one was injured, and district and local law enforcement are investigating the incident.

In the letter, Talison says that each student's physical and mental well-being is a primary concern and reminds children how serious making a school threat or bringing a weapon to school is.

"We already have in place daily security screenings for your children's physical safety and specific safety protocols in place to identify any threat that may arise," said Talison. "However out of an abundance of caution, we will be reviewing these measures and procedures to ensure the safety of our students and school community moving forward."

Parents are asked to inform their children about reporting threats or anything suspicious and to contact school officials or the State of Michigan's Okay2Say tip line at 8-555-OK2SAY.