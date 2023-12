CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 27, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 27, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 27, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - A small earthquake was felt in parts of southeastern Michigan on Dec. 27, according to the Canadian Department of Natural Resources.

The magnitude of the earthquake was 2.5, according to officials, and was near Corunna, Ontario.

It was lightly felt in St. Clair County and northeast Macomb County, officials said.