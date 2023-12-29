Watch CBS News
Local News

City of Eastpointe to provide water filters to homes with high levels of lead

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 29, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 29, 2023 04:01

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Another Detroit community is seeing excessive amounts of lead in their water. 

The city of Eastpointe says it recently tested 61 homes known to have lead service lines.

Eight of those homes had lead levels above EPA limits. That's more than 10% of homes tested.

The city has replaced lead lines in seven of those eight homes.

They are providing water filters to residents known to have high levels of lead.

First published on December 29, 2023 / 5:16 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.