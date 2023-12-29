City of Eastpointe to provide water filters to homes with high levels of lead

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Another Detroit community is seeing excessive amounts of lead in their water.

The city of Eastpointe says it recently tested 61 homes known to have lead service lines.

Eight of those homes had lead levels above EPA limits. That's more than 10% of homes tested.

The city has replaced lead lines in seven of those eight homes.

They are providing water filters to residents known to have high levels of lead.