Eastpointe reverses decision about road diet planned for Nine Mile Road

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A largely unwanted road diet plan in Eastpointe has been temporarily abandoned after the city was informed by the Michigan Department of Transportation that it was not eligible for federal funding.

"We've been against it from the start," said David DeRonne, owner of DeRonne TrueValue Hardware store.

DeRonne said his family has operated their store since 1991 on Nine Mile Rad and said he and many other business owners nearby are not in support of the road diet plan that was approved by the city council last month.

The plan refers to shrinking a stretch of Nine Mile Road from five lanes down to three lanes to create more walkable space in the area.

DeRonne said the plan would be bad for the type of businesses located along busy roads.

"It would not be good for business to have this shrunk down to three lanes here, and they think it will help business, but we are trying to point out it will hurt business," DeRonne said.

At Tuesday's city council meeting, council members, along with the mayor, reversed course and voted not to move forward after learning it was not eligible for federal funding, according to MDOT.

DeRonne said he was disappointed to learn it was not because of the overwhelming number of residents and businesses against it and said he was one of many people who emailed their concern to the city.

"I emailed the council weeks ago asking them to come out to these spots where the utility work is being done, just to see first hand how the blockage right now down to one lane and the backup it's causing, it's ridiculous," DeRonne said.

Although the city temporarily halted parts of the road diet plan, it is still considering shrinking a smaller part of 9 Mile Rd. near DeRonne's TrueValue Hardware store.

That's why he said he will continue to fight against this so-called road diet plan moving forward.

"It doesn't seem like to me they are listening to the residents," DeRonne said.