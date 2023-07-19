Eastpointe residents flock to pick up water filters after testing found elevated lead levels

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The city of Eastpointe is encouraging residents to pick up a water filter after a round of testing found elevated levels of lead in the drinking water of a few homes.

This is the second time within a year Eastpointe is tackling lead prevention efforts.

Rebecca Sawyer stopped by the Eastpointe Memorial Library on Wednesday to stock up on filters to ensure she has clean drinking water.

Back in October, she was one of the hundreds who lined up to pick up a filter after the city discovered elevated lead levels in five out of 30 homes they tested.

"But I had a new faucet put in. And so now I gotta change it again. But I didn't get the pitcher last time as well," Sawyer said.

Since October, they've increased the testing sample size to include 60 homes.

The latest results showed seven of those homes had an action level of over 15 parts per billion.

The goal is for that number to be zero.

"You don't know where it's coming from, really, so it's better to be safe than sorry," Margaret Johnson, an Eastpointe resident, said.

Experts say lead in drinking water comes from the corrosion of materials containing lead in the water distribution system.

"Why they prioritize homes with children and pregnant women is because it can oftentimes lead to developmental disabilities. So you could see hyperactivity, you could see low IQs, you could see learning disabilities, and then in adults, sometimes there's a concern for high blood pressure and diabetes," Tom Barnes, division director of environmental services for the Macomb County Health Department said.

Besides the library, water filters and replacement cartridges are available during business hours at Eastpointe City Hall and the Public Works Offices.

"It's a high priority for me, which is why I drink mostly bottled water. But I got this filter so I can drink my faucet water now and not have to keep buying bottled water," Kierra Moore, an Eastpointe resident, said.

The city does have a program in place to replace lead service lines.

They've done 687 lines since 2020, with plans to do another one hundred lines in the upcoming fiscal year.