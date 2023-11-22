Eastpointe man found guilty of drunk driving causing death

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Macomb County jury convicted 42-year-old Eric Compton of Eastpointe on Tuesday after a three-day trial.

Compton was found guilty of operating a motor vehicle with a high BAC, causing death with a prior conviction, which is a 20-year felony.

He was also found guilty of operating a motor vehicle with a high BAC, causing serious injury with a prior conviction, which is a 10-year felony.

On Aug. 15, 2021, Compton was driving under the influence of alcohol at a high rate of speed and hit a motorcycle that was carrying two passengers.

One passenger died at the scene, and the other passenger was critically injured.

Compton is a habitual third offender, which increases the maximum sentence to 40 years due to his prior convictions.

"Thank you to the Macomb County Jury for their careful deliberation in this case. This is a stark reminder this holiday season to drive responsibly. Drive safe and don't drink and drive," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 9.