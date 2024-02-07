Eastpointe man sentenced in drunk driving crash that killed 1 person, injured another

(CBS DETROIT) - An Eastpointe man has been sentenced in connection to a drunk driving crash in 2021.

On Aug. 15, 2021, Eric Compton, 42, was drunk driving and hit a motorcycle with two passengers. One person died at the scene, and the other sustained critical injuries.

Compton was convicted in November 2023 after a three-day jury trial, according to a release from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Yesterday, Feb. 6, Compton was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison for his conviction of operating a motor vehicle with a high BAC causing death with a prior conviction, and nine to 20 years for his conviction of operating a motor vehicle with a high BAC causing serious injury with a prior conviction.

"As a prosecutor, it's my duty to ensure justice is served for those whose lives have been tragically cut short by reckless actions. This sends a clear message that drunk driving will not be tolerated in Macomb County. We are committed to keeping our streets safer for everyone," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Compton was sentenced as a habitual third offender.