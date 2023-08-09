Eastpointe man charged in Van Buren Township fatal shooting, assaults

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Eastpointe man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman, the non-fatal shooting of a man, and the assault of another man, officials said.

Matthew Torrey Tiggs Jr., 22, is charged for his alleged role in these three separate incidents in Van Buren Township. He faces one count of felonious assault, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of felony firearm in connection to this crime.

He was arraigned on Wednesday and remanded to jail.

The first incident happened at about 11:31 a.m. on Friday, July 28, at a residence in the 30 block of Birch Drive. Tiggs allegedly was in a verbal altercation with a 45-year-old man, which escalated, and Tiggs pointed a gun at the victim before leaving the scene.

On Aug. 4, the Van Buren Fire Department was called to a park in the 16800 block of Lohr Road and found 26-year-old Caterne Butchart unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Tiggs allegedly approached Butchart and shot him before fleeing.

Prosecutors say two days later, on Aug. 6, Van Buren Township police were called to the 40 block of Birch Drive for a shooting. The victim, a 47-year-old man, suffered gunshot wounds to the right upper arm and lower back and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police say Tiggs allegedly approached the victim and fire multiple shots.

Tiggs then barricaded himself in a home next door and was arrested after a two-hour standoff.

"It is an understatement to say that these cases are extremely unsettling. The defendant allegedly terrorized members of this community in a series of very violent events. We will continue to work hard to bring the victims and their families justice," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 23.