Eastpointe man charged in Chesterfield Township fatal shooting

Dejon Drake Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

(CBS DETROIT) - A 24-year-old man is charged in connection with a fatal shooting over the weekend in Chesterfield Township.

Dejon Drake, of Eastpointe, is charged with second-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon, and felony firearm. Drake was arraigned in 42-2 District Court and was given a $2 million cash/surety bond, must receive a mental health assessment and must wear a GPS tether if released.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Drake allegedly shot the victim in the chest during an altercation on July 29. Police on the scene spotted Drake in possession of a semi-automatic pistol and with no license.

The victim later died from his injuries.

"Thank you to the Chesterfield Township Police Department for their thorough investigation. Senseless gun crimes have no place in Macomb County and we will ensure that justice is served in this case. There is no constitutional right to possess a gun when committing a felony," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a press release.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 9, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 23.