Eastpointe man charged in Detroit fatal crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - De-L Alekshay-Makalo Wesley, 49, of Eastpointe was charged in connection to a fatal car crash on Jan. 1, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday.

Dylan Bradford, 27, of Detroit died in the crash and a 35-year-old man from Inkster was non-fatally injured, officials said.

Bradford was involved in a crash that happened close to 3 a.m. at the intersection of Hayes Street and Young Street in Detroit. according to the attorney's office.

Around 5 a.m., a tow truck driver arrived on the scene to tow the victim's vehicle, the attorney's office said.

At 5:14 a.m., allegedly Wesley was intoxicated, driving southbound on Hayes Street when he crashed into the tow truck, the press release states.

The impact caused the truck to lift and hit Bradford and the tow truck driver, according to the attorney's office.

Medics arrived on the scene and said Bradford was dead. The other victim and Wesley were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Wesley was charged with:

Reckless driving causing death

Reckless driving causing serious impairment of body function (surviving victim)

Operating while intoxicated causing death

Operating while intoxicated causing serious injury (surviving function)

Wesley was arraigned Wednesday while in the hospital, the prosecutor's office said.

A $100,000 cash bond was issued and if he posts the bond he will be on house arrest with a GPS and alcohol tether, officials said.

A probable cause conference is scheduled on Jan. 12.

"This is a very hard, but unfortunately not a surprising way to start the New Year. Lives will be changed forever. The evidence in this case will show that alcohol was involved when the defendant was driving. Now a man is dead and another is seriously injured," Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.