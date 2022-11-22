Eastpointe man charged after stabbing adult son

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Eastpointe man is facing charges after authorities say he stabbed his adult son at their home last week.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office charged Richard Raymond Mayack, 68, with assault with intent to murder and domestic violence. If convicted, he could face life in prison for the assault charge.

Mayack was arraigned Thursday in Eastpointe District Court. He was given a $250,000 cash/surety bond with no 10% and a GPS tether.

Prosecutors say on Nov. 16, Mayack got into an argument with his 35-year-old son Vince. Mayack allegedly grabbed a knife a stabbed his son in the head and abdomen during a physical altercation.

He was arrested. His son was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

"This is a sad situation for the family. A family argument should never escalate to any type of violence," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Nov. 29, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Dec. 6.