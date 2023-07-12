Eastpointe man bound over for trial in Macomb County for stealing iPhones from truck driver at gunpoint

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Eastpointe man was bound over to Macomb County Circuit Court in the armed robbery of a truck driver earlier this year.

On Jan. 13, Myron Johnson, 19, allegedly confronted a truck driver that was delivering iPhones and demanded the packages.

He showed the driver a gun, and then the driver gave him the packages.

Johnson was bound over on the charges of armed robbery and felony firearm.

The arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on July 24.

"Our community will never accept any acts of violence and intimidation," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "We stand united in our commitment to protect the safety and well-being of our residents. The defendant will face the appropriate legal consequences as we seek justice for the victim and send a strong message that armed robberies will not be tolerated."