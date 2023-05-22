Eastpointe man arraigned on more than a dozen charges after attempted carjacking in Warren

Jasper Listenbee Warren Police Department

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 32-year-old Eastpointe man has been arraigned on more than a dozen charges, including armed robbery and carjacking.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's office, Jasper Listenbee, while carrying a firearm, approached a man who was sitting inside his vehicle in front of his family's home on May 19. The man told Listenbee that the keys to his vehicle were inside his home.

Listenbee allegedly stole the man's phone and his money and ordered the man inside his home at gunpoint.

While inside the home, the prosecutor's office says Listenbee ordered others inside the home to find the keys and pointed a gun at them.

Warren police arrested Listenbee at the scene.

Listenbee is charged with armed robbery, carjacking, first-degree home invasion, felon on possession of a firearm, three counts of felonious assault and seven counts of felony firearm.

"The array of charges highlight the dangerous nature of the alleged incident and the threat to the safety and well-being of our community. We will collaborate closely with law enforcement to ensure that the defendant faces the consequences of his alleged actions. We will pursue and seek justice for the victims," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for June 1, with a preliminary exam slated for June 8.