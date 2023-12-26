Eastpointe couple charged after allegedly breaking into several storage units

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man and a woman have been charged after allegedly breaking into several storage units in Eastpointe, police said.

Charles Henry Cleary (left) and Angila Mary Miller (right) have been charged in connection to breaking into several storage units in Eastpointe. Eastpointe Police Department

Charles Henry Cleary and Angila Mary Miller were arrested by the Eastpointe Police Department's Investigations Unit last week.

"The two are thought to be responsible for over 20 thefts in storage units in the southwest area of our city," said Eastpointe police. "We also recovered a large amount of what is thought to be stolen property from a home in Detroit."

They have each been charged with breaking and entering a building with intent and possession of burglar's tools. Bonds were issued.