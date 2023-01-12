Eastpointe community steps up to help nonprofit that flooded a day after Christmas

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - We first told you last month of how an Eastpointe nonprofit that helps young pregnant mothers was hoping it wasn't too late for a Christmas miracle.

That's because days after the holiday the pipes at Gianna House broke during the cold temperatures and flooded a large part of their building.

The nonprofit loss most of their donations and their kitchen is now inoperable. The damage was extensive.

With no other choice, their executive director made a desperate plea to the community for help and boy did the community answer that call.

So far, the nonprofit has raised close to $20,000.

On Thursday, CBS Detroit saw a man drop off $50. There's also been community members who have dropped off hot meals.

Executive director Joella Bush said it warms her heart people have wrapped their arms around them during their time of need.

"We are ecstatic. We are thankful," Bush said. "We are grateful that people are reaching out to us to assist us in our time of need."

Luckily, the Gianna House did have insurance. Bush is hoping the donations will help repair the building sooner than expected.