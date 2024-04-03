Eastern Michigan University to launch high-altitude balloon for solar eclipse viewing

(CBS DETROIT) - Eastern Michigan University's physics and astronomy students will be launching a high-altitude weather balloon to catch a glimpse of the total solar eclipse on April 8.

The event is part of the Nationwide Eclipse Ballooning Project (NEBP) sponsored by NASA.

The EMU Atmospheric Physics Exploration (APEX) team is one of several teams from other universities selected last year to participate in the project.

EMU says the balloon is expected to reach 90,000 feet above most of Earth's atmosphere.

The launch will be livestreamed at 2 p.m. Monday on NEBP's website.