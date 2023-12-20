Eastern Michigan University to host annual MLK celebration, names keynote speaker for luncheon

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Eastern Michigan University will once again kick off its annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration with former Judge Victoria Pratt as the keynote speaker.

The week-long event will begin on Jan. 15, 2024, with a walk from the MLK statue to the EMU Student Center. Other events include a luncheon, panel discussion, and performances.

Pratt will speak at the President's Luncheon on the first day of the celebration.

Tickets for the luncheon are $35 on EMU's website.

Pratt served as the chief judge of the Newark Municipal Court in Newark, New Jersey. She currently works as a professor at Rutgers Law School, where she teaches problem-solving justice and restoration justice, according to her website.