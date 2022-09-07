Eastern Michigan University faculty members go on strike, some classes cancelled

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Faculty members at Eastern Michigan University went on strike Wednesday after the union and university failed to come to an agreement on a new collective bargaining deal.

Some members with EMU's chapter of the American Association of University Professors were no shows at class while both parties continue negotiations. Some classes were cancelled while teachers joined the picket line.

More than 300 people participated in the vote with over 90 percent choosing to strike.

"We did not want to go on strike," said Darren Overpack who is an EMU faculty member.

Overpack is also on the union's negotiating team for the university's chapter of American Association of University Professors.

He said the university is offering them a small raise, which he said is underwhelming when you take into account rising healthcare costs.

"So, even that small bump to base pay is going to be swallowed up," Overpack said. "They're really asking us to take a pay cut and we're not going to do that"

Walker Kraft, who is the Vice President of Communication at EMU, said he is hopeful for a resolution. He called the strike disappointing.

"We've offered our faculty a 6.2% salary increase in the first year of a contract, 15.2% over a five year period," he said. "That more than covers the health care increase that we've asked them to take."

Gabriel Churchill-Torres is a junior at Eastern Michigan University.

He said two of his classes were cancelled.

Torres said the strike isn't a good thing, but he also supports their decision.

"It's a good thing there's students and a lot of faculty rallying to get those terms better and help out each other," he said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, negotiations will continue until both parties come to an agreement.